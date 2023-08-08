Van ECK Associates Corp Has $266,000 Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Option Care Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.9 %

OPCH opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

