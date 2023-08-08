Van ECK Associates Corp Has $282,000 Stock Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PL stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $932.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.98 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.