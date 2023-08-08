Van ECK Associates Corp Has $310,000 Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 137.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

