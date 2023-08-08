Van ECK Associates Corp Has $310,000 Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,212 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,056,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,806 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 433.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 879,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 708,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $701,774.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,224.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Monroe III bought 708,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $701,774.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,363,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,224.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,792.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,065,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,683 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.79 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

