Van ECK Associates Corp Has $314,000 Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SXT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

