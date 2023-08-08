Van ECK Associates Corp Has $322,000 Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $517,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 13.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.84%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

