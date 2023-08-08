Van ECK Associates Corp Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,838,460,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,012,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,601,000.

Shares of MLN stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

