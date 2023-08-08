Van ECK Associates Corp Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 200.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 151.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 1.46.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,725.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 3,029 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,595 shares of company stock worth $1,724,495. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

