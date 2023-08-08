Van ECK Associates Corp Has $345,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PINS opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 816,990 shares of company stock worth $21,406,223. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.