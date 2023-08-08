Van ECK Associates Corp Has $372,000 Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 62,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

DOC opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 219.05%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

