Van ECK Associates Corp Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,401,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.36. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -438.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

