Van ECK Associates Corp Has $388,000 Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 332,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 101,465 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.39.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.