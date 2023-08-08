Van ECK Associates Corp Has $388,000 Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,162,000,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 549.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 110,615 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,092,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 652,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $776.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

