Van ECK Associates Corp Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

