Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

