Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $329,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

