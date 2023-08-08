Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

