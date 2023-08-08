Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Price Performance

Shares of CBD opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.