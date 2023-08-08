Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 351,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 604.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.90.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,603,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,603,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $301.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.86 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

