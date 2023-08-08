Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,279 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,978 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

