Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,308 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

