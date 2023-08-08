Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 14,536 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,575 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 15.3% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 785,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,395,843 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 365,018 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,187 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares in the company, valued at $390,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $299,619.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,388 shares of company stock valued at $877,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

