Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 592 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.