Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $141.55 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average is $132.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

