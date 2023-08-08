Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 283.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 929.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,038,000 after buying an additional 3,126,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens raised their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

