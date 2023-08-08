Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,447 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,706,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

DELL opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

