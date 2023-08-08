Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,497 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

NYSE EMN opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

