Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,135 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fisker were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after purchasing an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fisker by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,403,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fisker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after buying an additional 1,061,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fisker by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Fisker Stock Performance

NYSE FSR opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

