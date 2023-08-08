Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 500 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 27.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,218,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,487,000 after buying an additional 563,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WRK opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

