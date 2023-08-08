Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 580 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,097,640. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ICUI opened at $171.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 0.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

