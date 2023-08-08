Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 585 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after buying an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $78,844,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,202,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,044,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 806,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 212.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

