Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,289 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Graco by 3.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,415 shares of company stock worth $1,934,398. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

