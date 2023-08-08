Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $274,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $11,398,470,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

