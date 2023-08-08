Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $65.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

