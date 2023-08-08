Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 16,217 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 598% compared to the typical volume of 2,323 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

