Vecima Networks (VNWTF) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the "Communication Equipment" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vecima Networks to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vecima Networks and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vecima Networks N/A N/A 13.04 Vecima Networks Competitors $171.56 million -$8.15 million 117.56

Vecima Networks’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vecima Networks. Vecima Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vecima Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Vecima Networks Competitors 62 575 950 6 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vecima Networks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vecima Networks presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.76%. As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 173.77%. Given Vecima Networks’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vecima Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Vecima Networks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vecima Networks N/A N/A N/A Vecima Networks Competitors -16.87% -41.36% -5.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Vecima Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vecima Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Vecima Networks pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out 18.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vecima Networks peers beat Vecima Networks on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc. engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services. Its principal products include Terrace and TerraceQAM, which are designed to meet the needs of the business services verticals, such as multi-unit dwellings, hotels, motels, and resorts; and Entra distributed access architecture platform comprising EntraPHY, EntraMAC, EntraOptical, EntraControl, and EntraVideo that addresses the network migration to a distributed access architecture. The Content Delivery and Storage segment offers solutions and software for service providers and content owners that focus on ingesting, producing, storing, delivering, and streaming video for live linear, video on demand, network digital video recorder, and time-shifted services over the internet under the MediaScale brand. The Telematics segment provides information and analytics for fleet managers to manage their mobile and fixed assets under the Contigo, Nero Global Tracking, and FleetLynx brands. The company also offers optical access nodes, Terrace TC600E, Terrace IQ, Entra FPXT-B, Entra access controller, Entra access switch, Entra Remote PHY Monitor, Entra Video QAM Manager, MediaScale Origin, MediaScale storage, and MediaScale transcode. In addition, it provides engineering and consultation services; lifecycle program management; installation and commission; training and certification; workforce optimization; and operations and customer support services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. Vecima Networks Inc. is a subsidiary of 684739 B.C. Ltd.

