Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.