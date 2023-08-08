Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,047,000 after buying an additional 355,796 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after buying an additional 231,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,299,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRNT

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.