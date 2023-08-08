Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Head to Head Contrast

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Veris Residential and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Veris Residential
|-37.28%
|-8.68%
|-3.02%
|BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Veris Residential and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Veris Residential
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.00
Institutional & Insider Ownership
87.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Veris Residential and BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Veris Residential
|$355.02 million
|4.82
|-$52.07 million
|($1.32)
|-14.08
|BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veris Residential.
Summary
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust beats Veris Residential on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
