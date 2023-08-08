Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells $21,281.52 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $21,281.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,431,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,586,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, David Zaccardelli sold 73,704 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $190,893.36.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Verona Pharma stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 26.29, a current ratio of 26.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

