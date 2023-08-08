Verra Mobility (VRRM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Verra Mobility to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.16.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,617,000 after buying an additional 796,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,577,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after acquiring an additional 952,393 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.