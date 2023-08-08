Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 2,703,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 4,506,199 shares.The stock last traded at $35.70 and had previously closed at $35.71.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VRT

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,793,083.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock valued at $144,490,097. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,462,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,100,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.