Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 2,703,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 4,506,199 shares.The stock last traded at $35.70 and had previously closed at $35.71.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRT. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
Vertiv Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
