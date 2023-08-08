Viasat (VSAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viasat Price Performance
NASDAQ VSAT opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. Viasat has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $215,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
