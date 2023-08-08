Viasat (VSAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. Viasat has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,207 shares of company stock valued at $54,138 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $215,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

