Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. III Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

VSCO opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

