Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,496 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 338.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

