Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adeia were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth about $7,540,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADEA opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Adeia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

About Adeia

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.25. Adeia had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a positive return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.93 million. Analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.