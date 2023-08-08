Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSE. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

INSE opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.56. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.44.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

