Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 24,532 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.53. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $545.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

