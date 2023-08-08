Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,900 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,672,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

In related news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLW opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $586.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

